Vitesse Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Vitesse Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 112.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $25.31 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
