Vitesse Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Vitesse Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 112.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $25.31 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

