Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. Analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Boston Partners raised its position in Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,870 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth about $5,690,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.