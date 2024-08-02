Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

