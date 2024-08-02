VSE Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. VSE has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $94.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in VSE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

