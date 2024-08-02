W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $942.36 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $925.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.81.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $997.75.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

