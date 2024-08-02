Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Warner Music Group traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 1726868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Warner Music Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.