Warner Music Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 870% compared to the average volume of 1,031 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

