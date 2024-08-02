Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

NYSE:WAT opened at $352.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 20.71%. Waters’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Waters by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Waters by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290,511 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Waters by 1,095.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after purchasing an additional 183,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

