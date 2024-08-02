Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

WSO opened at $470.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.49. Watsco has a twelve month low of $337.58 and a twelve month high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

