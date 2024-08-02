Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Wavefront Technology Solutions to post earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$72.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.45 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

