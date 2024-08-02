Wedbush Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $80.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

