Wedbush Cuts Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target to $25.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 134.74% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

BYON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Beyond alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beyond

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $487.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. Beyond’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,095 shares of company stock worth $649,537. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.