Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. Arvinas’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arvinas by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $173,427,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,867,000 after acquiring an additional 370,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,507,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 382,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

