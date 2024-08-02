Wedbush Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PINS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.