Wedbush Weighs in on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRBP opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

