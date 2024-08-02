Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GE Vernova (GEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV):

8/1/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

7/26/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $196.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $174.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $172.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/21/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $174.03 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

