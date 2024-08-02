Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.93. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 129,764 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1,263.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

