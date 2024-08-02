Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.93. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 129,764 shares traded.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
