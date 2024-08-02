Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.04 and a 200-day moving average of $194.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

