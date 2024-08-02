Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $87.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DTM. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

DTM opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

