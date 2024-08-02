Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $236.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,232,000 after acquiring an additional 99,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

