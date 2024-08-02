Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

