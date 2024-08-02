Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $176.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.23.

PSX stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

