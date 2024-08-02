Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $65.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

