Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after buying an additional 901,861 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

