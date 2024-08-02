Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,948,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after buying an additional 680,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,324,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

