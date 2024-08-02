WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get WesBanco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Down 4.0 %

WesBanco stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3,037.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,681,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.