West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WFG
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.9 %
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- About the Markup Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.