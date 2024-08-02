West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.9 %

About West Fraser Timber

WFG stock opened at C$122.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 2.09. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$124.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.04.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

