West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About West Mountain Environmental Corp.,
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West Mountain Environmental Corp.,
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.