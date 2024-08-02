Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,928 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 895,715 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

