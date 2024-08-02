Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 45.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $171.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.