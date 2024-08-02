Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $171.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
