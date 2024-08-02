WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in WestRock by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 253,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 206,565 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WestRock

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.