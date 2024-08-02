Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

