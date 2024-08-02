Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 30,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 168,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wetouch Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Wetouch Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:WETH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Wetouch Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.