Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $61.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $1,752,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

