White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 65,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 17,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
White Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
White Gold Company Profile
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
