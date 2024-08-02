Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Financial Review

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -136.50% Wilhelmina International 2.16% 1.47% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and Wilhelmina International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $21.16 million 0.03 -$17.43 million N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $17.21 million 1.67 $430,000.00 $0.08 69.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wilhelmina International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nukkleus.

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nukkleus and Wilhelmina International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Nukkleus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

