Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

