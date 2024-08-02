William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $14.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.26. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2025 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.73.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $490.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

