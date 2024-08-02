William Blair Comments on Neogen Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Neogen has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after purchasing an additional 497,856 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Neogen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 616,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 248,340 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Neogen by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

