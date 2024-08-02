William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Vita Coco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COCO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vita Coco Stock Up 2.7 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.23. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,900.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,900.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

