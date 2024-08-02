William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Zebra Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Zebra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $342.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.