William Blair Weighs in on Cushman & Wakefield plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CWK opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 680,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 974,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

