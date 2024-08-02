William Blair Weighs in on The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $391.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $170.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

