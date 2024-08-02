William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 13,115 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,044,740.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Argan Price Performance

AGX opened at $74.52 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $995.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Argan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGX

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.