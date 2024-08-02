Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $456.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.63.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $371.66 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.38 and a 200-day moving average of $360.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

