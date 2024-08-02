Wintrust Financial Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

