WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 279,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 336,807 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $337.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

