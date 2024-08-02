Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

