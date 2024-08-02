Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.22.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.