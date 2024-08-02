Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Woodward from $210.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.22.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WWD

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,157,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Woodward by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.